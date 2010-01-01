Count on us for your home tiling!
Located in Hyannis, Massachusetts, we are here to help you find exactly the flooring that fits your needs and budget.
We offer in-home consultations and free estimates.
Keruba's Flooring carries a wide variety of marble, tile, ceramic and porcelain tiles. We can design custom showers and backsplashes!
Family owned and operated by Uillian and Josiane da Silva, Keruba's Flooring has the experience you’re looking for in a flooring store. Uillian has worked with area flooring for over the twenty years. His reputation for attention to detail is second to none. He also has LATICRETE Certification, Schluster Systems Certification, and MAPEI Technical Institute Certificate.
For estimates, contact us at your convenience. We look forward to meeting you soon.
Monday - Friday: 10:00am - 4pm
Saturday - Sunday: Closed
Kerubas Inc
195 Ridgewood Avenue, Hyannis, MA, United States, 02601
